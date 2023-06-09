Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Shares Gap Up to $62.98

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $62.98, but opened at $65.18. Roku shares last traded at $69.34, with a volume of 2,635,913 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on ROKU. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Roku in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Roku in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Roku from $80.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Susquehanna raised Roku from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Roku from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.04.

Roku Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.66.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($1.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.44) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $741.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.59 million. Roku had a negative return on equity of 24.71% and a negative net margin of 21.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post -5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Roku news, insider Gidon Katz sold 3,694 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $212,405.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $888,375. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 1,397 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.44, for a total value of $83,037.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 78,527 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,667,644.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,130 shares of company stock worth $959,026 in the last quarter. 13.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Roku

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roku in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roku in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in shares of Roku in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Roku by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Roku by 155.6% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.11% of the company’s stock.

About Roku

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the Platform and Devices segments. The Platform segment includes digital advertising and related services including the demand-side platform and content distribution services such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, media and entertainment promotional spending, the sale of premium subscriptions, and the sale of branded channel buttons on remote controls.

