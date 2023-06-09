Royal Bank of Canada Raises Transcontinental (OTCMKTS:TCLAF) Price Target to C$20.00

Transcontinental (OTCMKTS:TCLAF – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

TCLAF has been the topic of a number of other reports. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Transcontinental from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Transcontinental from C$20.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut Transcontinental from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th.

Transcontinental Price Performance

Shares of Transcontinental stock opened at $11.14 on Thursday. Transcontinental has a 1-year low of $8.88 and a 1-year high of $13.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.73 and a 200-day moving average of $10.90.

About Transcontinental

Transcontinental, Inc engages in the provision of print and digital media, flexible packaging, and publishing services. It operates through the following business segments: Printing Sector, Packaging Sector, and Other. The Printing Sector offers premedia services, flyer and in-store marketing product printing, door-to-door distribution, print solutions, and personalized and mass marketing products.

