Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) Hits New 12-Month High at $54.94

Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $54.94 and last traded at $54.30, with a volume of 28334 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $53.74.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SAGE. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 17th. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Bank of America boosted their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $56.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.54.

Sage Therapeutics Stock Up 0.3 %

The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.05 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.15.

Insider Buying and Selling

Sage Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SAGE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.50) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 million. Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 42.32% and a negative net margin of 5,932.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 120.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($2.07) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. will post -8.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Elizabeth Barrett purchased 1,000 shares of Sage Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $50.50 per share, with a total value of $50,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sage Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAGE. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sage Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 257.1% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,103 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $134,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,663 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $152,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

Sage Therapeutics Company Profile

SAGE Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines. It targets diseases and disorders of the brain with three key focus areas: depression, neurology, and neuropsychiatry. The company was founded by Steven Marc Paul and Douglas Covey on April 16, 2010, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Further Reading

