Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 495,629 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,008 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Saia were worth $103,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Saia by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 215,099 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,102,000 after acquiring an additional 14,558 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Saia by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,904 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Saia by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 1,445 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Saia by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 392,833 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $82,368,000 after acquiring an additional 4,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Saia by 197.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 464 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter.

Saia Stock Up 0.9 %

SAIA opened at $304.97 on Friday. Saia, Inc. has a one year low of $168.03 and a one year high of $308.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $278.93 and its 200-day moving average is $262.30. The company has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a PE ratio of 22.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Saia ( NASDAQ:SAIA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.17. Saia had a return on equity of 23.07% and a net margin of 12.69%. The company had revenue of $660.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.98 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Saia, Inc. will post 12.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SAIA. Benchmark lifted their target price on Saia from $320.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Susquehanna cut their price target on Saia from $280.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Raymond James raised their price target on Saia from $310.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Saia from $349.00 to $363.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Saia in a report on Monday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $298.60.

Insider Transactions at Saia

In other news, Director Richard D. Odell sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.90, for a total value of $734,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,760,167.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Richard D. Odell sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.90, for a total value of $734,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,760,167.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Donna E. Epps sold 240 shares of Saia stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.85, for a total value of $67,404.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,983 shares in the company, valued at $556,925.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Saia Company Profile

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

