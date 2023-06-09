Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI) Shares Gap Up to $12.81

Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.81, but opened at $13.43. Sendas Distribuidora shares last traded at $12.92, with a volume of 501,601 shares.

Sendas Distribuidora Trading Down 1.0 %

The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.07.

Sendas Distribuidora Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a $0.0506 dividend. This is a boost from Sendas Distribuidora’s previous — dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. Sendas Distribuidora’s payout ratio is 10.26%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sendas Distribuidora

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Sendas Distribuidora by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 6,424,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,938,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049,321 shares during the period. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Sendas Distribuidora by 410.0% in the 1st quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 3,968,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,190,636 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sendas Distribuidora by 75.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 532,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,201,000 after purchasing an additional 229,505 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Sendas Distribuidora by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 365,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,635,000 after purchasing an additional 23,784 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Sendas Distribuidora by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 358,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,560,000 after purchasing an additional 3,595 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.45% of the company’s stock.

Sendas Distribuidora SA engages in the retail and wholesale sale of food products, bazaar items, and other products in Brazil. The company serves restaurants, pizzerias, snack bars, schools, small businesses, religious institutions, hospitals, hotels, grocery stores, neighborhood supermarkets, and individuals.

