Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI) Shares Gap Up to $12.81

Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.81, but opened at $13.43. Sendas Distribuidora shares last traded at $12.92, with a volume of 501,601 shares.
The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.07.
The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a $0.0506 dividend. This is a boost from Sendas Distribuidora’s previous — dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. Sendas Distribuidora’s payout ratio is 10.26%.
Sendas Distribuidora SA engages in the retail and wholesale sale of food products, bazaar items, and other products in Brazil. The company serves restaurants, pizzerias, snack bars, schools, small businesses, religious institutions, hospitals, hotels, grocery stores, neighborhood supermarkets, and individuals.
