SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S) CEO Tomer Weingarten Sells 21,697 Shares

SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Rating) CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 21,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.64, for a total value of $274,250.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 890,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,259,636.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Tomer Weingarten also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 12th, Tomer Weingarten sold 40,000 shares of SentinelOne stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.85, for a total transaction of $714,000.00.

On Wednesday, May 10th, Tomer Weingarten sold 10,061 shares of SentinelOne stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.94, for a total transaction of $180,494.34.

On Monday, May 8th, Tomer Weingarten sold 9,944 shares of SentinelOne stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total transaction of $171,534.00.

On Thursday, April 20th, Tomer Weingarten sold 40,000 shares of SentinelOne stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.57, for a total transaction of $702,800.00.

On Tuesday, April 18th, Tomer Weingarten sold 12,468 shares of SentinelOne stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.89, for a total value of $223,052.52.

Shares of S opened at $14.92 on Friday. SentinelOne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.43 and a twelve month high of $30.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.81.

SentinelOne ( NYSE:S Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $133.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.62 million. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 21.67% and a negative net margin of 82.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 70.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.33) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 450.4% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,707 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SentinelOne during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in SentinelOne in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in SentinelOne in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 2,647.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,992 shares during the period. 79.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on S shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on SentinelOne from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. BTIG Research cut shares of SentinelOne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of SentinelOne in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded shares of SentinelOne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.67.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform.

