Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) Shares Gap Up to $49.99

Shares of Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $49.99, but opened at $53.20. Shutterstock shares last traded at $52.43, with a volume of 91,163 shares traded.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SSTK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Shutterstock in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Shutterstock from $86.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Shutterstock in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Shutterstock from $47.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.33.

The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 22.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.53.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.79%.

In other Shutterstock news, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 5,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.24, for a total value of $406,296.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 11,449,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $861,449,394.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 32.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 30.0% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 28,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 6,639 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 60.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 323,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,472,000 after purchasing an additional 121,897 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 4.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 883,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,170,000 after purchasing an additional 39,147 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 175.6% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 79,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,751,000 after purchasing an additional 50,467 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 22.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after purchasing an additional 7,520 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.01% of the company’s stock.

Shutterstock, Inc engages in the provision of a global creative platform for transformative brands and media companies. Its content types include image, footage, music, and editorial. The company was founded by Jonathan Evan Oringer in 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

