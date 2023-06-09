SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) Shares Sold by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. decreased its stake in SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,087,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,498 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in SI-BONE were worth $14,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SI-BONE in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of SI-BONE by 151.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of SI-BONE by 29.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of SI-BONE by 111.8% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 3,769 shares during the period. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC grew its position in shares of SI-BONE by 14,539.6% in the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 7,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 7,706 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SIBN stock opened at $27.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.65, a current ratio of 7.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.40. SI-BONE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.14 and a 12 month high of $28.24.

In other SI-BONE news, insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 1,712 shares of SI-BONE stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.28, for a total transaction of $33,007.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 227,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,392,273.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other SI-BONE news, insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 1,712 shares of SI-BONE stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.28, for a total transaction of $33,007.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 227,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,392,273.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Laura Francis sold 9,009 shares of SI-BONE stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.84, for a total transaction of $223,783.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 445,836 shares in the company, valued at $11,074,566.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 301,748 shares of company stock valued at $6,702,872 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SIBN. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of SI-BONE from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of SI-BONE from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of SI-BONE from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of SI-BONE from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of SI-BONE from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.29.

SI-BONE, Inc engages in the provision of implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy. It offers a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system, called iFuse, used to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that often causes severe lower back pain.

