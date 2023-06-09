SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN) Shares Gap Up to $2.62

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.62, but opened at $2.74. SoundHound AI shares last traded at $2.68, with a volume of 2,900,272 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on SoundHound AI from $3.20 to $2.80 in a research report on Friday, May 12th.

SoundHound AI Stock Up 7.3 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.25. The firm has a market cap of $607.46 million, a PE ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 0.49.

Insiders Place Their Bets

SoundHound AI ( NASDAQ:SOUN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). The business had revenue of $6.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.00) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that SoundHound AI, Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SoundHound AI news, Director Lawrence Marcus sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.52, for a total value of $504,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 595,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,501,531.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 236,493 shares of company stock valued at $582,960. Insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of SoundHound AI

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI during the 2nd quarter valued at $512,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI during the 2nd quarter valued at $293,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI during the 2nd quarter valued at $576,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI during the 3rd quarter valued at $143,000. 8.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SoundHound AI Company Profile

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) platform that enables businesses across industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as automatic speech recognition, natural language understanding, wake words, custom domains, text-to-speech, and embedded voice solutions The company is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

Further Reading

