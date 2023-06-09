SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN) Shares Gap Up to $2.62

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.62, but opened at $2.74. SoundHound AI shares last traded at $2.68, with a volume of 2,900,272 shares changing hands.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on SoundHound AI from $3.20 to $2.80 in a research report on Friday, May 12th.
SoundHound AI Stock Up 7.3 %
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.25. The firm has a market cap of $607.46 million, a PE ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 0.49.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other SoundHound AI news, Director Lawrence Marcus sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.52, for a total value of $504,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 595,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,501,531.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 236,493 shares of company stock valued at $582,960. Insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of SoundHound AI
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI during the 2nd quarter valued at $512,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI during the 2nd quarter valued at $293,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI during the 2nd quarter valued at $576,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI during the 3rd quarter valued at $143,000. 8.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
SoundHound AI Company Profile
SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) platform that enables businesses across industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as automatic speech recognition, natural language understanding, wake words, custom domains, text-to-speech, and embedded voice solutions The company is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SoundHound AI (SOUN)
- Hooker Furnishings Discount To Book, A Value Play?
- REV Group Shifts Into High Gear: Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- Can Kirkland’s Cycle Pick Up Again? Earnings May Have An Answer
- Don’t Bet On A Rally In Stitch Fix, Invest In The Future
- 2 Dow Stocks Trading Less Than 10x Earnings are Blue Chip Values
Receive News & Ratings for SoundHound AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoundHound AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.