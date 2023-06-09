Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) Shares Bought by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,654 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Sprout Social were worth $432,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after buying an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 434,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,789,000 after buying an additional 13,742 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 105.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after buying an additional 8,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,729,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SPT. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Sprout Social from $100.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Sprout Social from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Sprout Social from $78.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on Sprout Social from $52.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Sprout Social in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.36.

In other news, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.81, for a total transaction of $59,715.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 145,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,804,218.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 1,212 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.89, for a total value of $53,194.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 43,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,913,604. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.81, for a total value of $59,715.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 145,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,804,218.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 67,672 shares of company stock worth $3,185,455 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sprout Social stock opened at $48.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.78 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.91. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.00 and a 1-year high of $74.07.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

