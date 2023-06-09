Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Dollarama (TSE:DOL) Price Target to C$96.00

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Stifel Nicolaus from C$94.00 to C$96.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Scotiabank raised their target price on Dollarama from C$93.00 to C$95.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Dollarama from C$84.00 to C$89.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$92.00 to C$93.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$95.00 to C$98.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Desjardins restated a buy rating on shares of Dollarama in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$91.17.

Get Dollarama alerts:

Dollarama Price Performance

Shares of TSE:DOL opened at C$82.87 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14,849.75. The stock has a market capitalization of C$23.58 billion, a PE ratio of 30.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$83.22 and its 200-day moving average price is C$81.11. Dollarama has a twelve month low of C$70.12 and a twelve month high of C$85.88.

Dollarama Dividend Announcement

Dollarama ( TSE:DOL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported C$0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.58 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.24 billion. Dollarama had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 2,563.29%. Equities research analysts expect that Dollarama will post 3.5383283 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.071 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Dollarama’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.14%.

Insider Activity at Dollarama

In other Dollarama news, Senior Officer Johanne Choinière sold 8,482 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$80.63, for a total transaction of C$683,862.10. 3.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dollarama Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. The company also sells its products through online store. As of July 31, 2022, it operated 1,444 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dollarama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollarama and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.