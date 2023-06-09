Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.A) Given New C$8.50 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.A – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on RAY.A. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Stingray Group from C$6.50 to C$7.50 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Stingray Group from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Stingray Group from C$6.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th.

Stingray Group Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of RAY.A stock opened at C$5.23 on Thursday. Stingray Group has a 1-year low of C$4.10 and a 1-year high of C$6.41. The company has a market cap of C$266.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.16, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$5.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$5.50.

About Stingray Group

Stingray Group Inc provides business-to-business multi-platform music, and in-store music and video solutions to businesses and individuals worldwide. The company offers Stingray Music, which delivers music products and services on television (TV), Web, and mobile; Stingray Lite TV, a TV channel for pop music videos; Stingray iConcerts, a TV channel and an on-demand video service; Stingray Brava, a TV channel that provides operas and ballets, classical music performances, and local content; Stingray DJAZZ, a TV channel that features jazz concerts, films, portraits, and documentaries; Stingray Ambiance 4K, an ultra-high definition channel; and Stingray Karaoke that offers videos over the Internet and TV for TV service providers, as well as directly to consumers.

