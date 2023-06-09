StockNews.com Downgrades Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) to Buy

StockNews.com lowered shares of Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $254.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday. Northcoast Research raised shares of Casey’s General Stores from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $247.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $285.00 to $294.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Stephens reissued an overweight rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Casey’s General Stores from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the company from $173.00 to $211.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Casey’s General Stores presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $257.30.

Casey’s General Stores Price Performance

NASDAQ:CASY opened at $219.81 on Thursday. Casey’s General Stores has a 52 week low of $181.40 and a 52 week high of $249.90. The firm has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $226.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $225.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Casey’s General Stores Increases Dividend

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.15). Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 2.96%. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. Casey’s General Stores’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 31st. This is an increase from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.75%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Casey’s General Stores

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Andesa Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 62.7% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. 84.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Casey’s General Stores

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

