StockNews.com Downgrades International Paper (NYSE:IP) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on IP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of International Paper from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. 51job reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of International Paper in a report on Friday, April 28th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of International Paper in a report on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised International Paper from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, 58.com reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of International Paper in a report on Friday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, International Paper has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.55.

International Paper Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:IP opened at $31.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.02 billion, a PE ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. International Paper has a 1-year low of $29.00 and a 1-year high of $47.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.23 and its 200-day moving average is $35.50.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.04. International Paper had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that International Paper will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other International Paper news, SVP Joseph R. Saab sold 1,705 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total value of $60,271.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,069.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other International Paper news, SVP Joseph R. Saab sold 1,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total transaction of $60,271.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,069.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark S. Sutton sold 85,000 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.58, for a total transaction of $2,939,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 143,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,944,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of International Paper

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its holdings in International Paper by 51.7% in the first quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 24,950 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in shares of International Paper in the 1st quarter valued at $2,748,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in International Paper by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 134,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,843,000 after buying an additional 43,693 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in International Paper during the first quarter worth about $52,888,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in International Paper by 55.8% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 25,716 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 9,214 shares during the period. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About International Paper

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment is involved in manufacturing containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

See Also

