StockNews.com Lowers CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

Separately, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of CVR Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a neutral rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company.

Get CVR Energy alerts:

CVR Energy Price Performance

CVR Energy stock opened at $27.53 on Thursday. CVR Energy has a 52-week low of $22.60 and a 52-week high of $43.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.73 and a 200-day moving average of $30.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

CVR Energy Announces Dividend

CVR Energy ( NYSE:CVI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.49. CVR Energy had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 84.70%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. As a group, analysts predict that CVR Energy will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. CVR Energy’s payout ratio is 35.65%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CVR Energy

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVI. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CVR Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $255,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in CVR Energy during the 1st quarter worth $79,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in CVR Energy by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,688 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 2,162 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in CVR Energy by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 45,196 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in CVR Energy by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,522,277 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $64,420,000 after acquiring an additional 17,656 shares in the last quarter. 95.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVR Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CVR Energy, Inc is a holding company. The firm engages in the petroleum refining and marketing business. It operates through the Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer segments. The Petroleum segment refines and markets high value transportation fuels. The Nitrogen Fertilizer segment markets nitrogen fertilizers primarily in the form of UAN and ammonia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CVR Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVR Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.