StockNews.com Lowers Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.
Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Douglas Emmett from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Douglas Emmett from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Douglas Emmett from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Douglas Emmett from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Douglas Emmett from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Douglas Emmett presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.78.
Douglas Emmett Trading Down 2.0 %
Shares of Douglas Emmett stock opened at $12.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.63 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Douglas Emmett has a twelve month low of $10.09 and a twelve month high of $26.58.
Douglas Emmett Dividend Announcement
Institutional Trading of Douglas Emmett
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,142,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $450,799,000 after acquiring an additional 135,881 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 3.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,032,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $259,326,000 after acquiring an additional 772,207 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Douglas Emmett by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 12,416,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $194,695,000 after buying an additional 399,783 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Douglas Emmett by 0.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,648,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $120,760,000 after buying an additional 40,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Douglas Emmett by 1.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,863,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,291,000 after buying an additional 115,471 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.
Douglas Emmett Company Profile
Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.
