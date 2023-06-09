StockNews.com Lowers Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Douglas Emmett from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Douglas Emmett from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Douglas Emmett from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Douglas Emmett from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Douglas Emmett from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Douglas Emmett presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.78.

Douglas Emmett Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of Douglas Emmett stock opened at $12.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.63 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Douglas Emmett has a twelve month low of $10.09 and a twelve month high of $26.58.

Douglas Emmett Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Douglas Emmett

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio is presently 149.02%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,142,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $450,799,000 after acquiring an additional 135,881 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 3.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,032,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $259,326,000 after acquiring an additional 772,207 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Douglas Emmett by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 12,416,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $194,695,000 after buying an additional 399,783 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Douglas Emmett by 0.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,648,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $120,760,000 after buying an additional 40,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Douglas Emmett by 1.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,863,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,291,000 after buying an additional 115,471 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

