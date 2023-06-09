StockNews.com Lowers Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.
Several other research firms have also commented on STX. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Seagate Technology from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $71.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an inline rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Northland Securities reduced their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Seagate Technology has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $65.96.
Seagate Technology Stock Up 1.0 %
Shares of STX stock opened at $59.88 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.31. Seagate Technology has a 1-year low of $47.47 and a 1-year high of $85.20.
Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -333.33%.
Insider Activity at Seagate Technology
In other Seagate Technology news, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 3,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.09, for a total transaction of $216,507.83. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,779,375.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 102.2% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 540 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.69% of the company’s stock.
Seagate Technology Company Profile
Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.
