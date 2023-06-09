StockNews.com Upgrades Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on PAG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th.

Penske Automotive Group Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:PAG opened at $152.34 on Thursday. Penske Automotive Group has a 12 month low of $94.49 and a 12 month high of $155.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.08. The firm has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 1.21.

Penske Automotive Group Increases Dividend

Penske Automotive Group ( NYSE:PAG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $4.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $0.28. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 31.14%. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Penske Automotive Group will post 15.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 19th. This is an increase from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.62%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Michelle Hulgrave sold 2,000 shares of Penske Automotive Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total value of $290,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,878,508.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Penske Automotive Group news, EVP Shane M. Spradlin sold 3,284 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.22, for a total transaction of $463,766.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,648,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michelle Hulgrave sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total transaction of $290,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,878,508.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,808 shares of company stock valued at $1,960,428 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 51.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $569,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 24,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,418,000 after purchasing an additional 7,599 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 114,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,276,000 after acquiring an additional 15,720 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.66% of the company’s stock.

About Penske Automotive Group

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

