Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Shares Gap Up to $233.15

Shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $233.15, but opened at $244.03. Super Micro Computer shares last traded at $255.10, with a volume of 704,089 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SMCI shares. Loop Capital increased their price target on Super Micro Computer from $150.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $69.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Super Micro Computer in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $175.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.67.

Get Super Micro Computer alerts:

Super Micro Computer Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.49. The company has a market cap of $13.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.95 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $145.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.28.

Insider Transactions at Super Micro Computer

Institutional Trading of Super Micro Computer

In related news, CEO Charles Liang sold 43,932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.89, for a total transaction of $10,011,663.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $416,355.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, SVP Don W. Clegg sold 16,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.28, for a total value of $3,835,871.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,321.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Charles Liang sold 43,932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.89, for a total value of $10,011,663.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,827 shares in the company, valued at $416,355.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 60,999 shares of company stock valued at $13,922,295. Corporate insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SMCI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 4.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,812,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,007,000 after purchasing an additional 197,980 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 8.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,445,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,163,000 after acquiring an additional 275,725 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 1.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,076,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,216,000 after buying an additional 27,295 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 3.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,532,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,249,000 after buying an additional 53,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,002,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,337,000 after buying an additional 269,286 shares in the last quarter. 73.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Super Micro Computer

(Get Rating)

Super Micro Computer, Inc engages in the distribution and manufacture of information technology solutions and other computer products. Its products include twin solutions, MP servers, GPU and coprocessor, MicroCloud, AMD solutions, power supplies, SuperServer, storage, motherboards, chassis, super workstations, accessories, SuperRack and server management products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Super Micro Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Micro Computer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.