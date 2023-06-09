Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires New Stake in Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 48,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,242,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Enerpac Tool Group by 79.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 808.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 183.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Enerpac Tool Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st.

Enerpac Tool Group Stock Performance

EPAC stock opened at $27.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 64.56 and a beta of 1.35. Enerpac Tool Group Corp. has a 12-month low of $16.09 and a 12-month high of $28.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.46.

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 21st. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $141.96 million for the quarter. Enerpac Tool Group had a return on equity of 20.08% and a net margin of 4.23%.

Enerpac Tool Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. is a diversified industrial company. The firm engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of industrial products and systems to various end markets. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Tools and Services, and Other. The Industrial Tools and Services segment supplies both products and services to a broad array of end markets, including the industrial, energy, mining, and production automation markets.

