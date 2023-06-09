Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 1,668 Shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in CNO Financial Group were worth $1,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its stake in CNO Financial Group by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 11,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 1.0% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 75,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,366,000 after buying an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 32,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 2.9% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 30,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 72,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,812,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. 96.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on CNO Financial Group from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on CNO Financial Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of CNO Financial Group from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of CNO Financial Group from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of CNO Financial Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.25.

CNO Financial Group Stock Down 1.8 %

CNO stock opened at $23.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.00. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.56 and a fifty-two week high of $26.35.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $926.00 million. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 7.59%. CNO Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

CNO Financial Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This is a boost from CNO Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.05%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Scott L. Goldberg sold 3,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $82,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 157,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,541,005. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other CNO Financial Group news, Director Steven E. Shebik acquired 8,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.85 per share, with a total value of $187,538.55. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $864,495.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Scott L. Goldberg sold 3,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $82,080.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 157,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,541,005. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

About CNO Financial Group

CNO Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in developing, marketing, and administering health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance and other insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Bankers Life, Washington National, and Colonial Penn. The Bankers Life segment markets and distributes medicare supplement insurance, interest-sensitive life insurance, traditional life insurance, fixed annuities and long-term care insurance products to the middle-income senior market through a dedicated field force of career agents and sales managers supported by a network of community-based sales offices.

Further Reading

