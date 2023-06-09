Teacher Retirement System of Texas Cuts Position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its stake in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) by 21.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,938 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in TransUnion were worth $1,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TransUnion in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in TransUnion by 98.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 678 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in TransUnion by 42.7% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 742 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in TransUnion during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in TransUnion by 86.5% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 485 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. 95.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on TRU shares. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of TransUnion from $91.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TransUnion in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of TransUnion from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.50.

Insider Activity

TransUnion Price Performance

In related news, insider Todd C. Skinner sold 18,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.49, for a total value of $1,375,830.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,382,608.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, insider Todd C. Skinner sold 18,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.49, for a total value of $1,375,830.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,382,608.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director George M. Awad sold 7,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.18, for a total transaction of $518,902.02. Following the sale, the director now owns 48,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,499,502.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 72,160 shares of company stock worth $4,728,868. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

TRU stock opened at $73.65 on Friday. TransUnion has a 1 year low of $50.32 and a 1 year high of $90.08. The company has a market cap of $14.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.23, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.10 and a 200 day moving average of $64.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $940.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $913.69 million. TransUnion had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 14.47%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

TransUnion Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is 29.79%.

About TransUnion

(Get Rating)

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services, and decision-making capabilities to businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Markets, International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

