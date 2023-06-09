Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $1.21 Million Holdings in THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its holdings in shares of THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,959 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 451 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in THOR Industries were worth $1,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in THOR Industries by 190.9% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 13,965 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $977,000 after buying an additional 9,164 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of THOR Industries by 30.6% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 640 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of THOR Industries by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 6,303 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of THOR Industries by 1.6% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 38,782 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,714,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of THOR Industries by 293.6% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 433 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on THOR Industries from $86.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on THOR Industries in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on THOR Industries in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on THOR Industries from $72.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of THOR Industries in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, THOR Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.33.

THOR Industries Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of THO stock opened at $94.17 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $80.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.13. The company has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 1.76. THOR Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.09 and a fifty-two week high of $105.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.79.

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The construction company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $1.17. THOR Industries had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 4.63%. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.32 EPS. THOR Industries’s revenue was down 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that THOR Industries, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

THOR Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 12th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 11th. THOR Industries’s payout ratio is 17.27%.

THOR Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles, North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles, and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

See Also

