Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $1.23 Million Stock Holdings in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its holdings in shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN – Get Rating) by 30.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,234 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Silgan were worth $1,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SLGN. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Silgan in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Silgan by 470.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Silgan by 151.1% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silgan in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Silgan by 286.3% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the period. 68.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Silgan alerts:

Silgan Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of Silgan stock opened at $47.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.22, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.54. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.59 and a 12-month high of $55.41.

Silgan Dividend Announcement

Silgan ( NYSE:SLGN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Silgan had a return on equity of 25.88% and a net margin of 5.13%. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Silgan’s payout ratio is currently 24.41%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SLGN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America upped their target price on Silgan from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup upgraded Silgan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Silgan from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Silgan in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Silgan from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Silgan has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.67.

Silgan Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging solutions for consumer goods products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment offers a range of metal and plastic closures, and dispensing systems for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, and beauty products, as well as capping/sealing equipment and detection systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Silgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.