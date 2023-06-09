Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $1.25 Million Position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) by 54.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,201 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 14,386 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Celanese were worth $1,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Celanese by 92.6% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Celanese by 72.5% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 357 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in Celanese by 338.5% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 421 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in Celanese in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Celanese in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CE opened at $115.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $106.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.07. Celanese Co. has a 52 week low of $86.71 and a 52 week high of $157.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.57 billion, a PE ratio of 8.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 1.30.

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.35. Celanese had a return on equity of 23.75% and a net margin of 14.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.54 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Celanese Co. will post 10.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Celanese’s payout ratio is 20.60%.

In other news, SVP Thomas Francis Kelly bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $107.29 per share, for a total transaction of $214,580.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 47,165 shares in the company, valued at $5,060,332.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Thomas Francis Kelly bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $107.29 per share, for a total transaction of $214,580.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 47,165 shares in the company, valued at $5,060,332.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Mark Christopher Murray acquired 1,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $101.69 per share, with a total value of $102,503.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,597 shares in the company, valued at $1,179,298.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on CE. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Celanese from $113.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Celanese from $135.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Celanese from $146.00 to $133.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Piper Sandler upgraded Celanese from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Celanese in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.77.

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

