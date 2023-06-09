Teacher Retirement System of Texas Raises Stock Position in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating) by 24.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,978 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,874 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in EVERTEC were worth $1,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 897.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 968 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of EVERTEC in the 4th quarter valued at $127,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of EVERTEC in the 1st quarter valued at $154,000. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of EVERTEC in the 3rd quarter valued at $157,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of EVERTEC in the 2nd quarter valued at $170,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.74% of the company’s stock.

In other EVERTEC news, EVP Paola Perez-Surillo sold 15,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.62, for a total transaction of $515,562.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,189,879.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Morgan M. Schuessler sold 29,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.61, for a total value of $1,023,694.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 127,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,397,961.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Paola Perez-Surillo sold 15,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.62, for a total transaction of $515,562.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,392 shares in the company, valued at $1,189,879.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 70,041 shares of company stock worth $2,435,672. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EVTC opened at $36.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.95. EVERTEC, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.17 and a 1 year high of $40.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $159.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.17 million. EVERTEC had a net margin of 36.65% and a return on equity of 29.70%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that EVERTEC, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. EVERTEC’s payout ratio is currently 5.83%.

EVTC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of EVERTEC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of EVERTEC from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd.

EVERTEC, Inc engages in the provision of transaction services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services-Puerto Rico and Caribbean, Payment Services-Latin America, Merchant Acquiring, Business Solutions, and Corporate and Other. The Payment Services segment is involved in the authorization, processing, management and recording of automated teller machines (ATM) and point of sales transactions, and ATM management and monitoring.

