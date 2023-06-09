Teacher Retirement System of Texas Reduces Stake in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) by 81.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 44,564 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $1,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its position in Packaging Co. of America by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in Packaging Co. of America by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 4,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Packaging Co. of America by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 6,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in Packaging Co. of America by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Packaging Co. of America by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Packaging Co. of America Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PKG opened at $130.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.60. The company has a market cap of $11.77 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.88. Packaging Co. of America has a 12-month low of $110.56 and a 12-month high of $158.98.

Packaging Co. of America Announces Dividend

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 25.59%. Packaging Co. of America’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $135.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Bank of America increased their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.29.

Packaging Co. of America Profile

Packaging Corporation of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

