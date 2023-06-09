Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 1,311 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 22.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,409 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,311 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Pool were worth $1,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in Pool during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Pool during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Pool by 191.5% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 137 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Pool during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pool by 226.8% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.15% of the company’s stock.

Pool Stock Down 4.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ POOL opened at $324.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $337.72 and its 200 day moving average is $341.35. The company has a market cap of $12.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.94. Pool Co. has a 52 week low of $278.10 and a 52 week high of $423.97.

Pool Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at Pool

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. This is an increase from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.17%.

In other Pool news, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 2,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.00, for a total transaction of $821,216.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 8,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,849,440. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Pool from $320.00 to $315.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Pool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Pool from $408.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Pool from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Pool from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $415.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Friday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $383.20.

Pool Profile

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts, discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market, specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components, and golf irrigation and water management products.

