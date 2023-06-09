Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 13,756 Shares of NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its position in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Rating) by 26.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,289 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,756 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in NetScout Systems were worth $1,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in NetScout Systems by 2,082.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,362,035 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,979,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253,791 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in NetScout Systems by 1,421.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 629,722 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,316,000 after purchasing an additional 588,337 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in NetScout Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $9,468,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in NetScout Systems by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,663,701 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $184,126,000 after acquiring an additional 240,812 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in NetScout Systems by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 732,879 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,511,000 after acquiring an additional 228,324 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.36% of the company’s stock.

Get NetScout Systems alerts:

NetScout Systems Price Performance

Shares of NTCT stock opened at $30.13 on Friday. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.90 and a 12-month high of $38.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.26 and a 200-day moving average of $30.77.

Insider Buying and Selling

NetScout Systems ( NASDAQ:NTCT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.08. NetScout Systems had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 5.81%. The company had revenue of $208.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.90 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.15, for a total value of $87,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,121,556.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other NetScout Systems news, COO Michael Szabados sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.43, for a total transaction of $147,150.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 24,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,443.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.15, for a total transaction of $87,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,086 shares in the company, valued at $3,121,556.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on NTCT shares. Piper Sandler raised shares of NetScout Systems from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NetScout Systems in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of NetScout Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th.

About NetScout Systems

(Get Rating)

NetScout Systems, Inc engages in the provision of application and network performance management solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World. The company was founded by Anil K. Singhal and Narendra Popat in 1984 and is headquartered in Westford, MA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NetScout Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetScout Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.