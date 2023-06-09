Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 14,991 Shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,991 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Independence Realty Trust were worth $1,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 59,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,561,000 after acquiring an additional 21,858 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 174.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 12,126 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 104.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 190,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,102,000 after acquiring an additional 96,945 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 219.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 116,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,089,000 after acquiring an additional 80,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 105.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 621,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,436,000 after acquiring an additional 319,772 shares in the last quarter. 81.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IRT. TheStreet cut shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. JMP Securities raised Independence Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.50.

Independence Realty Trust Price Performance

Independence Realty Trust Increases Dividend

Shares of Independence Realty Trust stock opened at $18.25 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.24. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.55 and a 1 year high of $23.16. The company has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.35, a P/E/G ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 1.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is an increase from Independence Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 278.26%.

Independence Realty Trust Company Profile

Independence Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, operates, improves and manages multifamily apartment communities across non-gateway U.S. markets. It aims to provide stockholders risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, operational performance and consistent return of capital through distributions and capital appreciation.

