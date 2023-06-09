Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 21,558 Shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its position in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating) by 47.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,558 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Skyline Champion were worth $1,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SKY. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,864,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,842,000 after purchasing an additional 335,974 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,901,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,037,000 after purchasing an additional 275,120 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Skyline Champion during the 1st quarter valued at about $10,636,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Skyline Champion during the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,433,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 87.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 373,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,487,000 after buying an additional 174,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Skyline Champion in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Skyline Champion Stock Performance

Skyline Champion stock opened at $63.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.19 and a quick ratio of 3.38. Skyline Champion Co. has a 1-year low of $43.04 and a 1-year high of $76.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.28 and its 200 day moving average is $63.41.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 30th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $491.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.80 million. Skyline Champion had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 36.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Skyline Champion Co. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

