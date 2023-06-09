Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 744 Shares of PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its stake in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 744 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in PriceSmart were worth $1,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PSMT. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in PriceSmart by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in PriceSmart by 251.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its position in PriceSmart by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 7,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in PriceSmart in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $877,000. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its position in PriceSmart by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 11,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. 80.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PriceSmart alerts:

PriceSmart Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of PSMT stock opened at $75.38 on Friday. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.29 and a 1 year high of $79.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $73.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.91 and a beta of 0.89.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PriceSmart ( NASDAQ:PSMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 11th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.37. PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

PSMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PriceSmart in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of PriceSmart from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th.

Insider Activity at PriceSmart

In related news, Director Sherry S. Bahrambeygui sold 3,900 shares of PriceSmart stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.77, for a total transaction of $303,303.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 84,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,571,176.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other PriceSmart news, EVP Francisco Velasco sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.61, for a total value of $310,440.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,304,551.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sherry S. Bahrambeygui sold 3,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.77, for a total transaction of $303,303.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 84,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,571,176.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,500 shares of company stock worth $737,201. 17.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PriceSmart Profile

(Get Rating)

PriceSmart, Inc engages in the business of managing membership shopping warehouse club concepts to emerging and developing countries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States Operations, Central American Operations, Caribbean Operations, and Colombia Operations. The Central America Operations segment includes Panama, Guatemala, Costa Rica, El Salvador, Honduras, and Nicaragua.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PriceSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PriceSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.