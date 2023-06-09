Teacher Retirement System of Texas Trims Position in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its position in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Rating) by 52.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,486 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,030 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Cavco Industries were worth $1,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CVCO. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Cavco Industries by 4.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 789,464 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $190,142,000 after acquiring an additional 34,461 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of Cavco Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,121,000. Capital Growth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Cavco Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,761,000. Broad Bay Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Broad Bay Capital Management LP now owns 292,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,082,000 after purchasing an additional 24,000 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 69.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 53,415 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,085,000 after purchasing an additional 21,858 shares during the period. 93.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on CVCO shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Cavco Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Cavco Industries from $357.00 to $338.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Cavco Industries from $410.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd.

Shares of CVCO stock opened at $282.05 on Friday. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.47 and a 52 week high of $318.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $289.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $270.59.

Cavco Industries, Inc engages in the development of residential modular structures. It offers manufactured homes, modular homes, park model RVs and cabins, commercial structures, mortgage lending, and insurance. The firm’s brands include Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor and Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle and Destiny.

