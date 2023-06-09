Telkom SA SOC (OTCMKTS:TLKGY) Upgraded to Hold at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of Telkom SA SOC (OTCMKTS:TLKGY – Get Rating) from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Telkom SA SOC Stock Performance
Shares of Telkom SA SOC stock opened at $5.66 on Thursday. Telkom SA SOC has a 1-year low of $5.66 and a 1-year high of $9.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.40 and a 200-day moving average of $7.84.
About Telkom SA SOC
