Telkom SA SOC (OTCMKTS:TLKGY) Upgraded to Hold at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of Telkom SA SOC (OTCMKTS:TLKGY – Get Rating) from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Telkom SA SOC Stock Performance

Shares of Telkom SA SOC stock opened at $5.66 on Thursday. Telkom SA SOC has a 1-year low of $5.66 and a 1-year high of $9.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.40 and a 200-day moving average of $7.84.

Get Telkom SA SOC alerts:

About Telkom SA SOC

(Get Rating)

Telkom SA SOC Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated voice, data, fixed-line, mobile, information technology (IT), and data center solutions. It operates through the following segments: Openserve, Telkom Consumer, BCX, Gyro, and Other. The Openserve segment includes broadband, optical and carrier, enterprise, and global solutions.

