Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN) Shares Gap Up to $11.63

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TERN – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.63, but opened at $12.19. Terns Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $12.02, with a volume of 56,044 shares changing hands.

TERN has been the subject of several research reports. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on Terns Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Terns Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Terns Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Terns Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.13.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.86.

Terns Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:TERN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.11. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,642,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,490,000 after buying an additional 264,117 shares in the last quarter. Vivo Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 6,657,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,778,000 after buying an additional 758,620 shares in the last quarter. VR Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $21,839,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,294,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,357,000 after acquiring an additional 696,447 shares during the period. Finally, Braidwell LP acquired a new stake in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $23,645,000.

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small-molecule single-agent and combination therapy candidates for the treatment of oncology, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), and obesity. The company develops TERN-701, an allosteric BCR-ABL tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI) that is in clinical development for chronic myeloid leukemia (CML), a form of cancer that starts in bone marrow.

