The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) Insider Jonathan Skelly Sells 10,000 Shares

The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) insider Jonathan Skelly sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total transaction of $269,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 206,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,564,968.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Jonathan Skelly also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 9th, Jonathan Skelly sold 20,000 shares of AZEK stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.83, for a total value of $476,600.00.

NYSE AZEK opened at $26.72 on Friday. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.12 and a 12 month high of $30.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 296.83, a PEG ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

AZEK ( NYSE:AZEK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $377.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.45 million. AZEK had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 5.49%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of AZEK by 726.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in AZEK by 176.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in AZEK by 1,441.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,379 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of AZEK in the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of AZEK by 5,176.6% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 3,986 shares during the period. 99.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on AZEK from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of AZEK from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Loop Capital raised shares of AZEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Stephens increased their price target on AZEK from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on AZEK from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.17.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, which includes decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, and ULTRALOX brand name.

