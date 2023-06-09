The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) Stake Raised by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Rating) by 32.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 457,065 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,083 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Cheesecake Factory were worth $14,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 136,819 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,339,000 after buying an additional 17,500 shares during the period. AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in Cheesecake Factory during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,344,000. Connable Office Inc. acquired a new stake in Cheesecake Factory during the 4th quarter worth about $269,000. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 317,037 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,009,000 after buying an additional 14,515 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,564 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 3,775 shares during the period. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CAKE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on Cheesecake Factory in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Stephens upped their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cheesecake Factory in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.38.

Cheesecake Factory Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of Cheesecake Factory stock opened at $33.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.71, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.96. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a 12-month low of $26.05 and a 12-month high of $41.28.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $866.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $869.08 million. Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 25.95% and a net margin of 1.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Cheesecake Factory Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. Cheesecake Factory’s payout ratio is currently 114.89%.

About Cheesecake Factory

Cheesecake Factory, Inc engages in the operation of restaurant chains. It operates through The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, Other FRC and Other segments. The Cheesecake Factory segment offers appetizers, pizza, seafood, steaks, chicken, burgers, small plates, pastas, salads, sandwiches and omelettes, and a selection of gluten-free items.

