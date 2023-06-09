The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,998 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group were worth $2,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 83,095 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,229,000 after buying an additional 2,631 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 360.2% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,918 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 9,328 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 138.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 578 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 206,912 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,960,000 after buying an additional 12,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,901 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. 86.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

THG stock opened at $114.29 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.77 and a 52-week high of $149.64. The firm has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,808.40, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.69.

The Hanover Insurance Group ( NYSE:THG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. The Hanover Insurance Group had a negative net margin of 0.01% and a positive return on equity of 3.62%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -10,796.40%.

THG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Bank of America lowered shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $142.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $148.00 to $141.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Hanover Insurance Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.71.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc is a holding company that engages in the provision of property and casualty products and services. It operates through the following segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines and Other. The Core Commercial segment includes commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers compensation and other core commercial coverage, such as general liability, commercial umbrella and monoline property.

