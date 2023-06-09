The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) Shares Acquired by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) by 91.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,027,970 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 490,850 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $40,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LSXMK. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the first quarter worth about $207,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 22.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 94,617 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,327,000 after purchasing an additional 17,515 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the first quarter worth about $146,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,572,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $483,466,000 after purchasing an additional 49,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 131,039 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,355,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.23% of the company’s stock.

LSXMK stock opened at $29.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 1.10. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a fifty-two week low of $25.02 and a fifty-two week high of $45.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.65.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group ( NASDAQ:LSXMK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Equities analysts forecast that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Gregory B. Maffei sold 6,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.52, for a total transaction of $457,719.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 945,653 shares in the company, valued at $65,741,796.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Gregory B. Maffei sold 6,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.52, for a total transaction of $457,719.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 945,653 shares in the company, valued at $65,741,796.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory B. Maffei purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.71 per share, with a total value of $1,335,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 4,203,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,283,471.29. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 51,200 shares of company stock worth $1,376,825 and have sold 33,283 shares worth $2,380,266. 12.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LSXMK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $41.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Pivotal Research cut their target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th.

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.

