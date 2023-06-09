TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) Reaches New 1-Year High at $227.96

Shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $227.96 and last traded at $227.96, with a volume of 2851 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $224.83.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TopBuild in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stephens boosted their target price on TopBuild from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on TopBuild from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on TopBuild in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $210.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $191.10. The firm has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.50.

TopBuild ( NYSE:BLD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $4.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. TopBuild had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 11.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.50 EPS. Analysts expect that TopBuild Corp. will post 16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Tina Donikowski sold 1,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.13, for a total value of $313,952.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $933,372. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Robert Jeffrey Franklin sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.97, for a total value of $212,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,065,810.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Tina Donikowski sold 1,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.13, for a total value of $313,952.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $933,372. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,403 shares of company stock valued at $2,648,728 in the last quarter. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in TopBuild by 122.1% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 151 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in TopBuild by 167.1% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 211 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in TopBuild by 85.9% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 264 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in TopBuild by 118.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 279 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in TopBuild by 68.2% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 375 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, afterpaint products, fireproofing products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, and other products; and insulation installation services.

