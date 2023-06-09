Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Upgraded to Outperform by CSFB

CSFB upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Rating) (NYSE:TD) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has C$88.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$85.00.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on TD. CIBC cut their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$97.00 to C$94.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$99.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Fundamental Research set a C$99.25 price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$88.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$95.00 to C$96.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$93.43.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Toronto-Dominion Bank Trading Up 1.4 %

Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at C$78.99 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$80.96 and a 200 day moving average price of C$85.63. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52 week low of C$76.32 and a 52 week high of C$94.81. The stock has a market cap of C$144.55 billion, a PE ratio of 9.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.84.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Dividend Announcement

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.43%.

(Get Rating)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.