Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A) Price Target Increased to C$20.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on TCL.A. CIBC upped their target price on Transcontinental from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. National Bankshares downgraded shares of Transcontinental from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$19.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Transcontinental from C$20.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th.

TCL.A opened at C$14.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 0.92. Transcontinental has a one year low of C$12.08 and a one year high of C$17.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$14.44 and a 200-day moving average price of C$14.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.69, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Transcontinental Inc engages in flexible packaging business in Canada, the United States, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Printing, and Media. The Packaging segment engages in extrusion, lamination, printing, and converting activities, as well as offers flexible plastic and paper products, including rollstock, bags and pouches, coextruded films, shrink films and bags, and advanced coatings.

