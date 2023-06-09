TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Holdings Raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) by 31.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 859,679 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 207,892 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $48,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TRU. BlueSpruce Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 19.4% during the third quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 5,983,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $355,973,000 after purchasing an additional 973,517 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the fourth quarter valued at $53,272,000. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 59.6% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,344,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $133,179,000 after purchasing an additional 875,437 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the third quarter valued at $35,442,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the third quarter valued at $32,911,000. 95.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TransUnion Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TRU opened at $73.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $14.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.72. TransUnion has a 52 week low of $50.32 and a 52 week high of $90.08.

TransUnion Announces Dividend

TransUnion ( NYSE:TRU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $940.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $913.69 million. TransUnion had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 7.34%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TransUnion will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling at TransUnion

In other TransUnion news, insider Todd C. Skinner sold 18,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.49, for a total value of $1,375,830.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,382,608.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other TransUnion news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.94, for a total value of $145,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,663,396.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Todd C. Skinner sold 18,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.49, for a total value of $1,375,830.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,382,608.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,160 shares of company stock valued at $4,728,868 in the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on TRU. Barclays reduced their target price on TransUnion from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 31st. BNP Paribas raised TransUnion from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on TransUnion from $74.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on TransUnion from $91.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on TransUnion from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.50.

TransUnion Profile

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services, and decision-making capabilities to businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Markets, International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating).

