Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,367 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,650 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Trex were worth $2,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Trex by 178.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 382 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Trex by 1,346.0% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 723 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Trex by 105.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,278 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trex during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Trex by 442.7% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,601 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter. 94.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Trex in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com cut Trex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price target on Trex from $53.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Trex from $48.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Trex from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.13.

NYSE:TREX opened at $58.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of 42.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.49. Trex Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.68 and a 52 week high of $66.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.91 and a 200-day moving average of $50.37.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The construction company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $239.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.65 million. Trex had a return on equity of 30.02% and a net margin of 15.37%. The firm’s revenue was down 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Trex Company, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

