Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on TRMB. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Trimble from $63.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Trimble from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Trimble from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th. 888 reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of Trimble in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Edward Jones raised shares of Trimble from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $59.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRMB opened at $50.70 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Trimble has a one year low of $45.43 and a one year high of $72.24. The company has a market cap of $12.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.11, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.57.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRMB. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in Trimble by 93.2% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 485 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Trimble by 320.0% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 546 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Trimble in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in Trimble in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its position in Trimble by 109.3% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 695 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

