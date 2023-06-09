TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) Hits New 52-Week High at $96.61

TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $96.61 and last traded at $96.34, with a volume of 14148 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $95.37.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts have issued reports on TNET shares. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of TriNet Group in a research note on Friday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of TriNet Group from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.00.
TriNet Group Stock Down 0.3 %
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $88.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 1.16.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.33, for a total value of $570,812.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,609,547.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.33, for a total value of $570,812.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,609,547.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Alexander G. Warren sold 2,442 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.64, for a total transaction of $221,342.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,540,217.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,942 shares of company stock valued at $1,265,468. 37.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On TriNet Group
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNET. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in TriNet Group by 66.3% during the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,394,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $354,277,000 after buying an additional 1,752,532 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of TriNet Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,685,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of TriNet Group by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,190,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $412,181,000 after acquiring an additional 430,430 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of TriNet Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $11,543,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in shares of TriNet Group by 344.7% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 194,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,874,000 after acquiring an additional 151,000 shares during the last quarter. 91.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About TriNet Group
TriNet Group, Inc provides human capital management (HCM) solutions to small and mid-sized businesses. Its services include HR expertise, benefit options, payroll services, risk mitigation, and a technology platform. The company was founded by Martin Babinec in 1988 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.
