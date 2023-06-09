TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) Hits New 52-Week High at $96.61

TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $96.61 and last traded at $96.34, with a volume of 14148 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $95.37.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TNET shares. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of TriNet Group in a research note on Friday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of TriNet Group from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

TriNet Group Stock Down 0.3 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $88.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 1.16.

Insider Buying and Selling

TriNet Group ( NYSE:TNET Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $394.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.55 million. TriNet Group had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 47.82%. Equities analysts forecast that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.33, for a total value of $570,812.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,609,547.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.33, for a total value of $570,812.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,609,547.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Alexander G. Warren sold 2,442 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.64, for a total transaction of $221,342.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,540,217.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,942 shares of company stock valued at $1,265,468. 37.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TriNet Group

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNET. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in TriNet Group by 66.3% during the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,394,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $354,277,000 after buying an additional 1,752,532 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of TriNet Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,685,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of TriNet Group by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,190,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $412,181,000 after acquiring an additional 430,430 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of TriNet Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $11,543,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in shares of TriNet Group by 344.7% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 194,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,874,000 after acquiring an additional 151,000 shares during the last quarter. 91.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TriNet Group

TriNet Group, Inc provides human capital management (HCM) solutions to small and mid-sized businesses. Its services include HR expertise, benefit options, payroll services, risk mitigation, and a technology platform. The company was founded by Martin Babinec in 1988 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

