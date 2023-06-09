Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) Raised to “Buy” at China Renaissance

China Renaissance upgraded shares of Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on TCOM. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Trip.com Group from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Benchmark lifted their price target on Trip.com Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on Trip.com Group from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho boosted their target price on Trip.com Group from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Trip.com Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $45.10.

Trip.com Group Stock Up 5.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ TCOM opened at $36.15 on Thursday. Trip.com Group has a 52 week low of $19.25 and a 52 week high of $40.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $23.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.11 and a beta of 0.53.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group ( NASDAQ:TCOM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $729.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.15 million. Trip.com Group had a return on equity of 0.31% and a net margin of 6.45%. Research analysts anticipate that Trip.com Group will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 1.9% during the first quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 19,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 1.8% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 22,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 5.7% during the third quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 10,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 20,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 52.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trip.com Group Company Profile

Trip.com Group Ltd. engages in the provision of travel-related services. It provides hotel accommodations, airline tickets, packaged tours, corporate travel management services, property management systems and advertising services. The company was founded by Jian Zhang Liang, Min Fan, Nan Peng Shen and Qi Ji in June 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

