Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Insider Elena A. Donio Sells 6,485 Shares

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) insider Elena A. Donio sold 6,485 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.07, for a total value of $434,948.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 425,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,516,621.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Twilio Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE:TWLO opened at $63.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.38 and its 200-day moving average is $57.03. Twilio Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.00 and a 52-week high of $108.40. The company has a quick ratio of 6.16, a current ratio of 6.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $999.82 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 6.91% and a negative net margin of 34.79%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TWLO shares. StockNews.com downgraded Twilio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Twilio from $82.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Twilio from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Twilio from $60.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Twilio from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.88.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Twilio by 419.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Twilio by 169.4% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 501 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Twilio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Twilio in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Twilio by 58.9% in the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 596 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. 78.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and communications solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and email interactions into their customer-facing applications.

