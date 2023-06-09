UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp Cuts Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 70,919 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,187 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 2.9% of UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in Apple were worth $9,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Robinson Value Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Apple during the third quarter worth about $28,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 98.3% during the fourth quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its holdings in Apple by 75.4% during the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 249 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its holdings in Apple by 21.7% during the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. 57.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apple alerts:

Apple Price Performance

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $180.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.66. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $124.17 and a one year high of $184.95.

Apple Increases Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $94.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.84 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 165.72% and a net margin of 24.49%. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 16.30%.

Apple declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, May 4th that permits the company to buyback $90.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AAPL shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Apple from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on Apple from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Apple from $195.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on Apple from $174.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group set a $180.00 target price on Apple in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.11.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total value of $29,991,744.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 489,816 shares in the company, valued at $78,253,004.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total value of $708,979.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,946 shares in the company, valued at $5,881,483.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total value of $29,991,744.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 489,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,253,004.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 439,529 shares of company stock valued at $71,703,657 over the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Apple

(Get Rating)

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.