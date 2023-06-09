Vår Energi AS (OTCMKTS:VARRY) Lifted to Overweight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Vår Energi AS (OTCMKTS:VARRY – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Vår Energi AS Stock Performance

OTCMKTS VARRY opened at $4.80 on Thursday. Vår Energi AS has a 1-year low of $4.80 and a 1-year high of $4.80.

About Vår Energi AS

Vår Energi AS, an independent upstream oil and gas company, explores for, develops, and produces hydrocarbons. The company operates four fields on the Norwegian continental shelf, including the Goliat, Marulk, Balder, and Ringhorne and Ringhorne East fields located in the Barents, the Norwegian, and the North Sea, as well as holds ownership interests in 32 producing partner-operated fields on the Norwegian continental shelf.

