Vår Energi AS (OTCMKTS:VARRY) Lifted to Overweight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Vår Energi AS (OTCMKTS:VARRY – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Vår Energi AS Stock Performance
OTCMKTS VARRY opened at $4.80 on Thursday. Vår Energi AS has a 1-year low of $4.80 and a 1-year high of $4.80.
About Vår Energi AS
